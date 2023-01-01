The ultimate UI kit and design system for Figma
Such a beautiful, detailed, and extensive UI kit. Untitled UI is the perfect foundation for any project. I highly recommend this huge time saver.
Untitled is the best $119 I've spent on my business in a long time. I'm going to keep using it and recommending it to every designer I know.
Untitled UI has been an amazing resource that I'm learning to rely upon to spin up ideas in no time. I think I might launch a startup pretty soon by mistake here!
The sheer scale, details, and organization of this kit is mind-blowing. It covers nearly everything a Designer could need in a modern, efficient and systematic way.
I'm super impressed with this. I love poking around in other peoples UI Kits to see how they think. This is probably one of the most comprehensive I've seen.
I'm super excited to use this for quick mockups of ideas in Figma. We're always trying to streamline our design process so we can move fast! Definitely recommend.
Untitled UI is easily the best UI kit I've used so far. It has an insane amount of components that are all incredibly well-built. I don't even know how many hours this will save.
The attention to detail and thought Jordan has put into this UI kit is unparalleled.
Untitled UI is incredibly well-organized and the attention to detail is great. I highly recommend this kit to any designer that wants to create beautiful designs fast.
What an awesome Figma kit... it's an absolute game changer. This is the perfect base for any design system. The size and attention to detail is next level.
We've been using Untitled to build Himalayas 2.0 and have finished a complete redesign in just a few days. It has everything we need already pixel-perfect.
Free version
- Component properties
- Interactive components
- Single user license
- 2k+ components + variants
- 350+ global styles
- 20+ page examples
- 900+ icons and logos
- Use on unlimited projects
- Free lifetime updates
- Includes PRO LITE
PRO version
- Component properties
- Interactive components
- Single user license
- 10k+ components + variants
- 500+ global styles
- 420+ page examples
- 2,000+ icons and logos
- Use on unlimited projects
- Free lifetime updates
- Includes PRO LITE
Untitled UI PRO LITE
What's included?
- 55% lighter + faster
- 500+ global styles
- 125+ page examples
- 2,000+ icons and logos
- Free lifetime updates
What is Untitled UI PRO LITE?
Untitled UI PRO LITE is a premium and lightweight version of the full Untitled UI PRO kit.
It's 55% lighter, faster, and is designed to include everything you need and nothing you don't. It's still incredibly powerful, but the perfect size for moving fast and for smaller projects!
What is the difference between PRO and PRO LITE?
We've kept the most useful components and removed the rest. The result is 55% fewer overall layers.
Both kits include almost identical foundational components and styles but have far fewer variants and additional components across the rest of the kit. We've also slimmed down the page examples.
Even though PRO LITE is 55% smaller than the full PRO version, the new PRO LITE kit is an incredibly robust and powerful UI kit in its own right. It's still more comprehensive than other kits we've seen.
You can preview both the PRO and PRO LITE versions side-by-side and decide which is best at the start of each new project. The good news is you can always copy components back in from the PRO version if you find you need them later on.
Why did we create PRO LITE?
We've designed Untitled UI to be the largest and most advanced UI kit for Figma in the world.
Not all projects need that kind of firepower. We encourage users to delete components they don't need at the start of each project to keep things light, but this can take a while... We created PRO LITE to help with this process!
We've spent weeks creating a lightweight little brother to the full PRO version so you now have two options: start with the complete PRO version or ship faster with the PRO LITE version.
Why is it included for free?
Because we hope that it will come in handy next time you have a smaller project or a tight timeframe. Plus, we want to say thanks to everyone who has bought Untitled UI so far. Simple as that!
At the start of each project, you'll now have the option to use the complete PRO version, or save a bit of time and start with the lightweight PRO LITE version.
Frequently asked questions
Why do I need a UI kit?
Good question! We used to ask this all the time. You don’t realize the power of a high-quality UI kit until you start using one. A good UI kit saves you time and money usually spent on meticulously building the same components over and over again. It can 10-100x your workflow.
A good way to frame it is to ask the question, “will this UI kit save me a few hours of work in a project?” If the answer is YES, it’s probably worth the investment. Then it becomes an asset you can use in unlimited future projects.
We built Untitled UI out of necessity. We tried a bunch of UI kits for Figma, but found they lacked in size, flexibility, or quality — usually all three — and we ended up having to remake all the poor-quality components.
We needed an “ultimate starter” kit for new freelance projects and design systems, rather than having to start from scratch each time. We were sick of rebuilding the same common components over and over again... It's also the boring part in the design process!
Untitled UI was built to solve this. We’ve thought of everything you need to design modern and beautiful UI and websites and have wrapped it into one neatly organized package.
You can use this UI kit in unlimited projects. In fact, we designed it this way — to be as neutral, flexible, and scalable as possible to use as a kickstarter for any project.
Does Untitled UI include the new Figma features?
Yes! In less than a week after Figma's new features were announced at Config 2022, we released a completely refactored Untitled UI v2.7 that includes Figma's redesigned Auto Layout 4.0, component properties, individual strokes, and many other new features.
We're always working to make Untitled UI better than ever and implement new Figma features into our products as fast as possible. You can follow along with updates to Untitled UI via our changelog.
Is Untitled UI affiliated with Figma?
Untitled UI is not affiliated with Figma or Figma's team, nor is it endorsed or sponsored by Figma. We're just big fans!
Is there a free version available?
Yes, we have a free version of Untitled UI available for you to try out! It's an incredibly powerful and large UI kit for Figma in it's on right, but it doesn't use the latest component property features announced at Config 2022. You can duplicate this free UI kit and use it in as many projects as you'd like.
What does the free version include?
The free version of Untitled UI is essentially a slimmed-down version of the full UI kit. It includes global styles, basic components, and a few page examples. Try out the free version!
Is there a dark mode version of the kit?
Not at the moment. There are dark versions of some of the components (e.g. footers), but not an entire dark mode version of the kit.
Do you have an affiliate program?
Yes, we do! We've recently launched our affiliate program — a simple and easy way to make money for referring people to Untitled UI. Get 30% of every sale you refer. There's no limit on how much you can earn.
Note: our affiliate program is currently only through our Gumroad store. We will be launching an affiliate program for our main Lemon Squeezy store early in 2023!
Do I need to know how to use Figma?
This design system does take full advantage of Figma's more advanced features, including nested components, variants, Auto Layout 4.0, interactive components, and the new component properties announced at Config 2022.
If you're new to Figma, or keen to learn best practices, check out our free version to see if it's a good fit. The full version will always be here whenever you are ready. We also recommend checking out Figma's Help Center for the best tutorials on these features.
Do I need to pay for Figma?
Figma's Starter plan is 100% free for individuals. If you want to use more advanced features such as team libraries, you'll need to purchase a Professional plan. However, Figma have generously announced all the paid perks of their plans are 100% free for students and educators! You can learn more at Figma Education.
Is there a version for Sketch or XD?
Unfortunately, no. There are no plans to do a Sketch or Adobe XD version of Untitled UI. Figma is life.
What does "lifetime access" mean?
Once you have purchased the UI kit, you will have access to all of the future updates, free of charge. We'll let you know when updates and improvements are made.
Is it a one-time payment?
Just a one-time payment! No recurring charges or surprises, we promise.
How does support work?
If you're having trouble with Untitled UI, we're here to try and help via hello@untitledui.com. We're a small team, but will get back to you as soon as possible.
We also recommend checking our Figma's Help Center for the best tutorials on more advanced features, such as components, variants, Auto Layout 4.0, interactive components, and component properties.
Do you provide tutorials?
Not yet, but we're working on it! In the meantime, we've done our best to make it as intuitive as possible and we're adding even more notes and documentation to components.
Can I use it for commercial projects?
Of course! We'd love to see it. You can use this UI kit to build any type of commercial business, website, app, or project. You can also use it to create unlimited designs for clients and charge them for your services (we won't tell them).
However, you can't use Untitled to create another UI kit, theme, or template, even if it's not in Figma. Please read our License Agreement before purchasing.
Can I use it for multiple projects?
Absolutely! You can use Untitled UI for as many projects as you like. Please read our License Agreement before purchasing.
Can I use this to create and sell a product?
Of course not. You may not use this to build, sell or distribute products on your website or on marketplaces. This includes UI kits and templates for other platforms and software. License agreements exist for people like you. Please read our License Agreement before purchasing.
Can I get an invoice?
If you purchased through Lemon Squeezy, you can generate an invoice from your My Orders page if you made an account. Just click the Generate Invoice button. There's a guide on how to do this here.
If you didn't make a Lemon Squeezy account, just click the Generate button in your original purchase email. These are sent from hello@lemonsqueezy-mail.com with the subject You purchased Untitled UI – Figma UI kit and design system.
If you purchased through Gumroad, just click the Generate button on your receipt from Gumroad after your purchase. There is a guide on how to do this here.
If you get stuck, just shoot us an email at hello@untitledui.com.
Can I upgrade to a team license?
No worries, we'll discount the amount you've paid for the single license. Just shoot us an email at hello@untitledui.com.
Can I use Untitled UI with more than 12 users?
Absolutely! When you get to the purchase page, just choose the PRO UNLIMITED tier. PRO UNLIMITED is perfect for large design teams, companies, and organizations.
Is payment secure?
We use Gumroad to handle the tricky payment process. They use secure 128-bit SSL encrypted payments, so you're pretty safe!
Do you provide an education discount?
We offer a 50% discount for students which is far more generous than our competitors. Just shoot us an email at hello@untitledui.com before purchasing! Make sure you use your student email or attach a valid student ID/proof.
Do I need to pay for Figma if I'm a student?
Figma's Starter plan is 100% free for individuals. If you want to use more advanced features such as team libraries, you'll need to purchase a Professional plan. However, Figma have generously announced all the paid perks of their plans are 100% free for students and educators! You can learn more at Figma Education.
What is your refund policy?
We're only happy if you're happy. If there are any serious issues with the file, reach out and let us know via hello@untitledui.com within 30-days and we'll issue a full refund. None of our competitors offer refunds, which we thought was a bit sketchy.
Please note we cannot issue a refund if you simply change your mind after purchasing. We back Untitled UI 100% and know you'll love it too, but we ask that you please try out the free version of Untitled UI and preview the full version before purchasing to make sure it's right for you and fits your needs.
You'll no longer be able to use Untitled UI in any projects if we issue a refund (including personal/non-commercial projects). We think that's pretty fair! You can read the full refund policy in the License Agreement.
How do I access updates after purchasing?
After each update, we’ll send you an email with what’s new and post it in our changelog. If you like what you’re reading, you can download the new files.
If you purchased through Lemon Squeezy:
- From your My Orders page if you made an account.
- By clicking Download Untitled UI in your original purchase email. These are sent from hello@lemonsqueezy-mail.com with the subject You purchased Untitled UI – Figma UI kit and design system.
If you purchased through Gumroad:
- From your Gumroad library if you made an account.
- By clicking View content or Access Untitled UI in your original purchase email. These are sent from noreply@customers.gumroad.com with the subject You bought Untitled UI – Figma UI kit and design system!
Can I split up the library into smaller files?
Absolutely! Figma recently introduced a move published components feature to deal with just this.
This allows you to split up the library into smaller libraries that can be published independently. For example, you may want to split the file into four libraries:
- Styles and shared components
- Marketing components
- Application components
- Page examples
You don't have to split up the library if you don't want to — it's entirely a personal preference and it can be easier to manage a single library.
We suggest trying out a single library, but moving all the example pages to a separate file once you've published the library. This way they'll always be there if you need them, but it'll remove ~40% of the file size from your file in one go!
Why isn’t the library split up already?
Good question! Currently, it isn’t possible to import more than one file at a time into Figma without breaking links to instances in the design system across the files.
Because of this, the file needs to be imported together and then split up into separate libraries (if you want to do that) after it’s imported. Hopefully, this functionality will be introduced soon!