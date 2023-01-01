The ultimate UI kit and design system for Figma

We've kept the most useful components and removed the rest. The result is 55% fewer overall layers.

Both kits include almost identical foundational components and styles but have far fewer variants and additional components across the rest of the kit. We've also slimmed down the page examples.

Even though PRO LITE is 55% smaller than the full PRO version, the new PRO LITE kit is an incredibly robust and powerful UI kit in its own right. It's still more comprehensive than other kits we've seen.

You can preview both the PRO and PRO LITE versions side-by-side and decide which is best at the start of each new project. The good news is you can always copy components back in from the PRO version if you find you need them later on.